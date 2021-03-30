Police investigate shots fired at southwest Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting up of a house with five people inside late Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said at 11:06 p.m. “an armed suspect dressed in all dark clothing” approached a home in the 8800 block of Proud Statue Avenue, near West Warm Springs Road and South Durango Drive. There with five people inside, Gordon said, when the gunman opened fire “and fired several shots” at the home.

No one was injured but the structure was struck by gunfire.

Las Vegas police detectives took over the investigation by early Tuesday. That investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

