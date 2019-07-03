Police investigating after man injured in Henderson shooting

One man was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after a shooting in Henderson on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating a shooting on Boulder Highway that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of South Boulder Highway, near South Major Avenue, according to a tweet from the Henderson Police Department sent about 4 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting appeared to have happened after an “altercation,” police said.

One man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said.

Officers advised people to avoid the area on Tuesday afternoon. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

@HendersonNVPD has responded to a shooting following an apparent altercation near the 700 block of S Boulder Highway. Preliminary details: 1 male with non-life threatening inj taken to Sunrise. No officers involved. The scene is still active, avoid the area of Bldr Hwy/Major. pic.twitter.com/hrT65q3vMp — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) July 2, 2019

