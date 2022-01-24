62°F
Police investigating east Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2022 - 1:13 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police are investigating after a person was shot in east Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call near the 2500 block of North Los Feliz Street just before 12:30 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking people to avoid the area. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

