Police investigating east Las Vegas shooting

Police are investigating after a person was shot in east Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call near the 2500 block of North Los Feliz Street just before 12:30 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking people to avoid the area. No other information was immediately available.

