Police investigating shooting near Summerlin that left 1 wounded
Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that injured one person near Durango and Westcliff drives, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Officers were called about 1 p.m. to the 8200 block of Renfrew Drive, near Durango and Westcliff drives, according to an emailed statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. When police arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The person was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. As of about 1:50 p.m. police had not made any arrests in the shooting.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
