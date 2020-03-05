Police investigating shooting near Summerlin that left 1 wounded

Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that injured one person near Durango and Westcliff drives, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Thursday afternoon were investigating a shooting near Summerlin that left one person hospitalized.

Officers were called about 1 p.m. to the 8200 block of Renfrew Drive, near Durango and Westcliff drives, according to an emailed statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. When police arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. As of about 1:50 p.m. police had not made any arrests in the shooting.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

