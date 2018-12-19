Police looking for suspect in east valley shooting that injured 1

A man walked into a gas station with a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, asking people for help at the business, located at the corner of Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were alerted about 2:20 p.m. after the man asked people for help in the business at the corner of Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, Hadfield said.

Police were investigating and had no information on a possible shooter.

No further information was immediately available.

