Police say shooting suspect is barricaded on Fremont Street
Las Vegas police believe they have located the person who shot at officers and say the situation “is now being treated as a barricade.”
Police reported at about 11:30 a.m. that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street.
Officer Larry Hadfield said the shooting unfolded in the 1900 block of Fremont Street, near Bruce Street.
“This is a dynamic event and we are asking media to keep their distance from the area until the suspect is located,” Hadfield wrote in a news release at about 11:40 a.m.
Hadfield said police were searching for a suspect in the area. About 10 minutes later, he sent out an update that stated, “Officers believe they have located the suspect in a nearby alley and is now being treated as a barricade.”
