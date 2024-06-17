99°F
Man faces more than 100 charges in Henderson shooting spree

Joseph Ebner (Henderson Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 4:13 pm
 

A Friday night shooting that snarled traffic in Henderson has resulted in more than 100 charges against a man police said had a drug-induced episode that led him to firing off more than 100 rounds.

The suspect is Joseph Ebner, 45, Henderson police said. There were no injuries reported, but police added that property damage was found on nearby residences as a result of the shooting. The incident occurred at The Gables Condominiums, 2291 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Ebner was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on 112 counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, two counts of discharging a weapon where a person is endangered and one count of prohibited person owning or possessing a gun.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

