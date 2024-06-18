Man accused of firing 112 shots thought he was being robbed, police say

A Henderson man accused of firing 112 bullets in his condominium Friday night told police he was protecting himself from robbers. Investigators found no such evidence of that, an arrest report shows.

A Henderson man accused of firing 112 bullets from an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun in his condominium Friday night told police he was protecting himself from a group of robbers — something investigators found no evidence of, an arrest report shows.

At least 10 of the dozens of bullets Joseph Ebner is accused of shooting, ended up in adjoining apartments, but no one was injured, Henderson police said.

The 45-year-old remained at the Henderson Detention Center on Tuesday on 115 charges.

Police responded about 8:45 p.m. to the complex at 2291 West Horizon Ridge Parkway, where witnesses reported hearing a barrage of gunfire and seeing a man, later identified as Ebner, jumping head first from a second-story window.

Ebner — who later told police that he had consumed cocaine that night — was bleeding from his head, running and pleading for help, and telling passersby that he was being chased, police said.

Officers broke into Ebner’s condo where they found an open gun safe that held rifles and a handgun, the report said. They also spotted a long gun with an empty magazine next to the broken window.

Police knocked on neighboring apartments and forced their way inside when no one came to the door, police said.

Ebner allegedly told investigators that a group of robbers broke into his house and that he first emptied his handgun’s magazine before switching to a rifle, police said.

Ebner said he was “addicted” to cocaine and had consumed 4 grams in the days leading up to the shooting, including 1 gram the night of, the report said.

