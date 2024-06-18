Armed motorist shot, killed by North Las Vegas police officers identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified an armed motorist who was shot and killed by seven North Las Vegas police officers Saturday.

Police at the scene where the North Las Vegas Police Department shot and killed a man who reportedly raised a firearm towards several officers Saturday night at the intersection of Craig Road and N. 5th Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County coroner’s office identified an armed motorist who was shot and killed by North Las Vegas police officers Saturday.

Julian McCoy, 57, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

The shooting followed a four-vehicle crash that North Las Vegas police said McCoy caused shortly after 9 p.m. in the intersection of Craig Road and North 5th Street.

Police said McCoy, who didn’t get out of his vehicle, had a gun and threatened people who approached him, including fire department personnel.

Officers ordered McCoy to drop his gun, but he ignored them and “raised” the weapon toward them, said police, noting that seven officers shot him.

McCoy, a Las Vegas resident, died at the scene.

Police didn’t release additional details but said the investigation was ongoing.

