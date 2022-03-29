Police shoot, kill man east of downtown Las Vegas

Police said the man aimed a gun at officers in 2000 block of Palm Street on Monday night.

Police secure an area in the 2000 block of Palm Street where Metropolitan Police Department officers shot and killed an armed man on Monday, March 28, 2020. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who aimed a gun at officers was shot and killed by police on Monday night.

Police responded to a mobile home on the 2000 block of Palm Street at 5:22 p.m. after reports of a burglarly in progress, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Officers made contact with an unidentified man who had a gun, Hank said. The man did not put down the gun and pointed it at officers, after which multiple officers opened fire. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the shooting, Hank said. It was not clear if the man lived in the area.

Police had blocked off an area near the Riviera Mobile Home park at 2038 Palm St, but it was not clear where in the area the shooting had taken place. Some residents were able to come and go as of 10:00 p.m, with only a section of the mobile home park still blocked off.

Additional details were not provided.

