Report of shooting near Las Vegas child care center unfounded

Police determined it was not a shooting, but in fact a rock that had hit a window on the block in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police officers who rushed to the scene of a reported shooting at a child care facility on the northwest side of Las Vegas Wednesday morning determined that someone had thrown a rock at a window.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of N. Buffalo Drive, near W. Gowan Road, at 10:49 a.m. after a caller indicated that someone may have shot a window out at a child care center.

Officers visited both a Fielday School KinderCare and Word of Life Christian Center on the block, but found no one injured.

An investigation determined a rock had hit a window at one of the schools, an officer told a reporter at the scene.

