Report of shots fired sends police to Green Valley neighborhood

Henderson police on Tuesday were investigating a possible barricade in the neighborhood near Bob Miller Middle School after gunshots were reported in the area.

Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 3:50 p.m. to the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive, near Carnegie Street and West Horizon Ridge Parkway, after a report of shots in the area, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Police said an hour later that they believe the shooter was barricaded in the area. SWAT officers were called in to help Henderson police.

Residents were advised to avoid the area.

