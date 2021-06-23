100°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Shootings

Report of shots fired sends police to Green Valley neighborhood

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2021 - 5:19 pm
 
Updated June 22, 2021 - 5:21 pm
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Ha ...
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Ha ...
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Ha ...
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Ha ...
Police investigate a report of shots fired Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police on Tuesday were investigating a possible barricade in the neighborhood near Bob Miller Middle School after gunshots were reported in the area.

Officers were called at 3:50 p.m. to the 300 block of Quiet Harbor Drive, near Carnegie Street and West Horizon Ridge Parkway, after a report of shots in the area, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Police said an hour later that they believe the shooter was barricaded in the area. SWAT officers were called in to help Henderson police.

Residents were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
2
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
3
Police arrest 28 in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
Police arrest 28 in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
4
$85K table game jackpot won at off-Strip casino
$85K table game jackpot won at off-Strip casino
5
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Californian killed after he shot NDOT worker may have homicide ties
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

A man who died in a gun battle with officers after he shot a state transportation worker on a remote Nevada highway last week has been identified as a 34-year-old from Northern California who may have ties to a homicide there, authorities say.