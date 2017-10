Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting investigation.

Review-Journal reporters Elaine Wilson, Jamie Munks, Wade Millward and Brian Joseph sit down to discuss the latest news on the Las Vegas shooting.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting investigation.

This week, reporters Jamie Munks, Brian Joseph and Wade Millward discuss how other cities have reached out to help, people cashing in on fake victim GoFundMe accounts, and MGM Resorts International housing Jesus Campos in the weeks following the shooting.

Reporters will gather to discuss the latest developments every Friday on reviewjournal.com.