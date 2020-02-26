Sheriff investigates officer-involved shooting in Pahrump

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said there was an officer-involved shooting overnight in Pahrump, but it appears no one was injured.

The Nye County Sheriff's office investigates an officer-involved shooting in Pahrump on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff/Facebook)

Capt. David Boruchowitz of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said early Wednesday deputies were “on the scene of an officer-involved shooting behind the Walmart on Dahlia.”

“No officers are injured and no suspects are injured,” Boruchowitz said. “We have several people in custody and we are continuing the investigation at this time.”

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

