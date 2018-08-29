Shooting in west Las Vegas becomes a homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a west valley neighborhood early Wednesday, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas police are investigating a Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, shooting after finding a man on the the 7400 block of Wild Wind Drive with gunshot wounds. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, shooting after finding a man on the the 7400 block of Wild Wind Drive with gunshot wounds. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, shooting after finding a man on the the 7400 block of Wild Wind Drive with gunshot wounds. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a west valley neighborhood early Wednesday, according to Las Vegas police.

Just after 2 a.m. neighbors reported hearing gunshots in a neighborhood near Washington Avenue and Tenaya Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims said.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering gunshot wounds on the 7400 block of Wild Wind Drive, Sims said.

The man was hospitalized, but later died, Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Officers responding to the call initially believed it was a suicide attempt, Lt. Timothy Hatchett said, until medical staff discovered the man had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

OcampoGomez said he did not have any information about whether any arrests had been made in the case.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.

7400 block of Wild Wind Drive Las Vegas, Nevada