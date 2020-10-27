47°F
Shootings

Shooting in western Las Vegas parking lot leaves 1 injured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2020 - 9:26 pm
 
Updated October 26, 2020 - 9:39 pm

Police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured in western Las Vegas on Monday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to Desert Inn and Fort Apache roads around 7:11 p.m. in response to reports of gunfire in a parking lot. Officers found “evidence of a shooting,” he said.

Around the same time, a gunshot victim drove to a local hospital, where police were called.

“At this time, it appears the victim who self transported is related to the shooting,” Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

