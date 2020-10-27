Shooting in western Las Vegas parking lot leaves 1 injured

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to Desert Inn and Fort Apache roads around 7:11 p.m. in response to reports of gunfire in a parking lot.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured in western Las Vegas on Monday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to Desert Inn and Fort Apache roads around 7:11 p.m. in response to reports of gunfire in a parking lot. Officers found “evidence of a shooting,” he said.

Around the same time, a gunshot victim drove to a local hospital, where police were called.

“At this time, it appears the victim who self transported is related to the shooting,” Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available.

