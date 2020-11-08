Shooting investigated in Henderson

The scene is contained, and a suspect is not outstanding, according to police spokesperson Katrina Farrell.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday morning on the 3000 block of West Warm Springs Road.

The shooting was reported at 2:35 a.m.

