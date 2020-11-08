45°F
Shootings

Shooting investigated in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2020 - 6:58 am
 

Henderson police are conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday morning on the 3000 block of West Warm Springs Road.

The scene is contained, and a suspect is not outstanding, according to police spokesperson Katrina Farrell.

The shooting was reported at 2:35 a.m.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

