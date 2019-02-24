Shooting leaves man injured in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the western Las Vegas Valley that left a man injured Saturday afternoon.

About 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of Prosperity Point Street, near Peace Way and South Grand Canyon Drive, for reports of a shooting, Metro Lt. Richard Meyers said. Police believe a man forced his way into another man’s home, where the two got into an argument.

“There is likely a relationship between the victim and suspect,” Meyers said.

The man who forced his way into the home then shot the other man. The injured man was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The victim at the hospital was not cooperating with police Saturday afternoon, Meyers said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.