Shooting victim, assailant exchanged words before gunshots, police say

A man who was shot to death in east Las Vegas on Saturday morning exchanged words with his assailant shortly before he was slain, police said Monday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was shot to death in east Las Vegas on Saturday morning exchanged words with his assailant shortly before he was slain, police said.

Las Vegas police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Arden Street, near Lamb and Charleston boulevards, at 1:33 a.m. They found a man in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the man was walking to a residence in the area when he was “confronted by an unknown male.”

“The two exchanged words before the victim was shot,” police said in a news release issued Monday. “A white SUV was seen fleeing the area after the shooting.”

Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the case. Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call 702-838-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.