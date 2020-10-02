Shot fired as 2 struggle over gun on MGM casino floor

An argument between two men in the MGM Grand led to a gunshot being fired on the casino floor early Friday, police said.

An altercation led to a struggle over a handgun and one shot being fired into the ground early Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Las Vegas police say.

Las Vegas police Lt. Frank Humel said police were called to the MGM at 2:38 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

“Officers determined that two males got into an altercation on the casino floor and one pulled out a gun,” Humel said. “A witness observed this and took the gun away from the suspect.”

A shot was discharged during a struggle over the gun.

“There was a struggle for the gun, a round went off into the ground,” Humel said. “The witness turned the gun over to security.”

The two males who were arguing fled the scene on foot.

“No one was injured during the altercation,” Humel said. “Detectives are on scene and currently investigating the matter.”

It appeared to be business as usual on the casino floor about 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

