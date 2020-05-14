Shots fired at southwest Las Vegas gas station, police say

Las Vegas police said two groups of men met up at the Chevron gas station at 9380 W. Tropicana Ave. around 10:30 p.m. “to possibly engage in some sort of property exchange.”

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect in a gas station shooting in the southwest valley Wednesday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said two groups of men met up at the Chevron gas station at 9380 W. Tropicana Ave. around 10:30 p.m. “to possibly engage in some sort of property exchange.”

The men began arguing, and one group tried to drive away when at least one man from the other group fired about four shots at the car, Gordon said. Police have not found evidence that anyone was hit.

A suspect had not been found by 11:30 p.m.

