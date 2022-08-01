98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

Suspect arrested in attempted Summerlin shooting caught on video

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob and shoot a person Sunday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, as seen in this video.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2022 - 1:42 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2022 - 3:44 pm
Armondo Dangerfield (Maricopa County, Arizona)
Armondo Dangerfield (Maricopa County, Arizona)

Las Vegas police said an arrest has been made in an attempted shooting and robbery that was captured on surveillance video at a northwest valley residence.

Police said Armondo Dangerfield, 28, was arrested Sunday in Mesa, Arizona, by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in what police described as the attempted murder and holdup of a man July 24 in the 2800 block of Faiss Drive, near West Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

Police said the victim was returning home and parked his vehicle in the garage. At the same time, an assailant with a gun approached the victim in the garage and demanded property.

The victim ran away, and the man chased him with a firearm while trying to shoot him, but the gun failed to fire, police said. The gunman then ran to a vehicle parked nearby and fled the area.

Police said Monday that an investigation identified Dangerfield as a suspect in the case, and that he is expected to be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges.

He was being held at the Maricopa County Detention Center on a charge of possession of a weapon, five counts of robbery, eight counts of assault, eight counts of kidnapping and one count of fraud. Further details were not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
2
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
4
‘We must end this now’: City may settle Badlands cases for $64M
‘We must end this now’: City may settle Badlands cases for $64M
5
CARTOONS: How the national media can regain credibility
CARTOONS: How the national media can regain credibility
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST