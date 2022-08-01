Suspect arrested in attempted Summerlin shooting caught on video

Las Vegas police said an arrest has been made in an attempted shooting and robbery that was captured on surveillance video at a northwest valley residence.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob and shoot a person Sunday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, as seen in this video.

Armondo Dangerfield (Maricopa County, Arizona)

Police said Armondo Dangerfield, 28, was arrested Sunday in Mesa, Arizona, by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in what police described as the attempted murder and holdup of a man July 24 in the 2800 block of Faiss Drive, near West Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

Police said the victim was returning home and parked his vehicle in the garage. At the same time, an assailant with a gun approached the victim in the garage and demanded property.

The victim ran away, and the man chased him with a firearm while trying to shoot him, but the gun failed to fire, police said. The gunman then ran to a vehicle parked nearby and fled the area.

Police said Monday that an investigation identified Dangerfield as a suspect in the case, and that he is expected to be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges.

He was being held at the Maricopa County Detention Center on a charge of possession of a weapon, five counts of robbery, eight counts of assault, eight counts of kidnapping and one count of fraud. Further details were not immediately released.

