Suspect faces charges after police shoot naked man at church

A 25-year-old man faces two charges after a Metro police officer shot a naked man with a gun in a church parking lot Saturday.

Police records implicate Jason Funke as a suspect in the shooting near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue. He was booked Saturday into Clark County Detention Center on counts of possession of a dangerous weapon on school or child care property and indecent exposure. His bail was set at $4,000.

On Saturday, Metro responded about 11 a.m. to reports of a naked man who had a handgun and was threatening to kill himself in the parking lot of the Life Springs Christian Church, at 2075 E. Warm Springs Road.

Police surrounded the parking lot and officers taked with the man, Sgt. Jeff Clark said, adding that the K-9 and air units were called in for help.

Initially, Clark said, the man complied with police requests, putting the weapon on the ground and approached officers. A police dog was released to help take the man into custody, Clark said, but it was ineffective; the man ran back toward the gun.

An officer then shot the man once, Clark said. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Las Vegas Review-Journal records show Saturday’s police shooting was the 16th by Metro this year, the second this week and fifth in four weeks.

On Tuesday, a Las Vegas police officer was shot and injured in an exchange of gunfire with a man in a vehicle on the 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue. Police shot and killed the man in the vehicle.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.