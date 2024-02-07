Suspect shot Las Vegas officer with his own gun, arrest report alleges

A suspect is accused of attempted murder in the shooting of a Las Vegas police officer Friday at U.S. 95 and Charleston Boulevard.

A 24-year-old man is accused of attempted murder in the shooting of a Las Vegas police officer.

The injured officer alleged that during a struggle Friday near U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard, Dylan Thomas Branson fired five rounds with the officer’s gun, striking the officer once in the thigh, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The man police originally described as being suicidal told investigators that he had “blacked out” from drinking alcohol and didn’t remember shooting the officer, the report said.

Branson was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of attempted murder, five counts of assault on a protected person and two counts of battery, records show.

Police had responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a reports of a person walking on the highway with cars swerving around him, the arrest report said.

Branson took off running at the sight of officers, and the officer chased him, the report said.

The officer told investigators that he took Branson down, but then lost grip of him, and Branson was “positioned behind” the officer.

Branson reached for the officer’s holster, and pulled the trigger five times, the report said.

The officer eventually gained control of his gun, and another officer shocked Branson with a stun gun, the report said. The officer was rushed to University Medical Center where authorities said his condition was stable.

Police said they later spoke to Branson.

“During the interview, Branson claimed he had been drinking and remembered being on the freeway,” the report said. “He later told detectives he blacked out and had no additional memory of what happened.”

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Branson — who is being held with no bail — declined to show up to a hearing Tuesday. He’s next due in front of a judge Thursday.

