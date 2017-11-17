Teen found shot in Las Vegas wash dies of injuries

The unidentified teen, who police said was 16 or 17 years old, was found Monday night suffering from at least one gunshot wound near the 9000 block of Manalang Road.

A teenage boy found shot Monday evening in a wash in the southern Las Vegas Valley has died from his injuries.

The unidentified teen, who police said was 16 or 17 years old, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound about 10:30 p.m. Monday near the 9000 block of Manalang Road, between Pebble and Bermuda roads. The teen was taken to University Medical Center, where he died just after 11:30 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said Friday the shooting appeared to be a suicide. No other details were immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the teenager once his family has been notified of his death and determine the official manner of death.

