Shootings

Trending down: Metro releases 5-year use of force report

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 7:43 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2023 - 9:55 am
Assistant Sheriff Yasina Yatomi shows the gun that Matthew Glunt allegedly used to shoot at two ...
Assistant Sheriff Yasina Yatomi shows the gun that Matthew Glunt allegedly used to shoot at two officers in a May 25 shooting at a press briefing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer-involved shootings and civilians killed by members of the Metropolitan Police Department increased last year but are trending downward over the past five years, according to new department report.

The department’s use of force statistical report for 2018 to 2022 comes as it continues “to build upon the 2020 improvements” to its use of force policy, provide “strong supervision” of officers at civilian shooting scenes and employ body-worn cameras “for transparency and accountability,” the department stated.

Among the report’s findings, shootings by Las Vegas officers totaled 14 in 2022, with eight people killed in the gunfire, compared with 10 shootings and six dead in 2021, but were lower than the shootings and civilian deaths recorded in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The 14 shootings, of which 13 were against suspects holding a firearm or knife, are fewer than the department’s five-year average of 16, as the incidents reached a high of 22 (10 people killed) in 2018, 16 (four killed) in 2019 and 19 (nine fatalities) in 2020.

Considering the more than 1.4 million police events logged in Metro’s area of enforcement in 2022, the 14 shooting incidents represented only 0.0009 percent of those events, the report stated.

Based on ethnicity, 43 percent of those who were shot at the hands of Metro police in 2022 were Hispanic, 43 percent White and 14 percent African American and none were Asian. All of them were male.

As for the police who fired the shots, 52 percent were White, 28 percent Hispanic, 7 percent African American, seven percent Asian, and 10 percent were female.

Officers performed more than 301,000 stops of vehicles in 2022 and pursued only a tiny fraction of fleeing vehicles — 82, or only 0.2 percent, but that was the highest number in the five-year period analyzed.

The reported, titled “Use of Force and Vehicle Pursuit Annual 5-year Statistical Report 2018-2022,” was prepared by the department’s Office of Internal Oversight, created in 2012 to review the use of deadly force by officers.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

