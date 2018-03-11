UNLV student shot at, pistol-whipped during carjacking attempt

Someone tried to carjack the student inside of an off-campus parking lot near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue, UNLV police announced in a release.

UNLV police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A UNLV student was shot at and pistol-whipped during an off-campus attempted carjacking Saturday, police said.

“There was never any threat to the UNLV campus,” police said.

The student was hit with the gun, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

He then returned to campus and sought medical help at the campus recreation center, the release said.

UNLV staff called 911 about noon. The student was hospitalized with survivable injuries.

University police officers found the vehicle, Cervantes said. They are assisting Metro with the investigation.

