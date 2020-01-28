US Marshals Service deputies shoot fugitive near Las Vegas Strip

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said the shooting occurred at 4255 W. Viking Road, near Flamingo Road and Arville Street.

A detective with the U.S. Marshals Service was involved in an officer-involved shooting at the Viridian Apartments, just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Alexis Egeland / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Google)

U.S. Marshals Service deputies tracking a fugitive shot the man at an apartment complex just west of the Strip on Monday evening.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said the shooting occurred at the Viridian Apartments, 4255 W. Viking Road, near Flamingo Road and Arville Street. Deputies had tracked the fugitive from Washington state to the apartments.

“This suspect was wanted, we are being told, out of Snohomish County, Washington, for possession of firearms, also multiple possession of drug offenses, and has an extensive violent history,” Schofield said in a briefing at the scene.

Deputies tried to take him into custody peacefully, Schofield said, but he tried to flee in a truck and “rammed vehicles multiple times” before he was shot by deputies.

“The takedown could have been he basically got out of the vehicle and surrendered peacefully; we do this routinely,” Schofield said. “But he chose not to, and unfortunately we’re now involved in an officer-involved shooting.”

The man was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department officers also were at the scene. Schofield said the department is assisting in the investigation.

