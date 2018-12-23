Vehicles, house struck after shots fired on Las Vegas road

Two southwest valley intersections are closed Saturday afternoon after occupants of a vehicle shot at another vehicle, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded just after 3 p.m. to South Buffalo Drive, near West Flamingo Road, where the occupants of one vehicle shot at another vehicle and then fled, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kasfalvi said about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

No one was injured, Kisfalvi said, but two vehicles and a house were hit by bullets.

The shooting was possibly the result of a hit-and-run crash, he said.

Buffalo is closed between Flamingo and Spring Mountain Road while police collect evidence, Kisfalvi said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

