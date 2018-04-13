Woman in her northeast Las Vegas apartment grazed by bullet

Las Vegas police are investigating Friday morning after a woman was grazed by a bullet fired outside her northeast valley apartment.

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident in northeast Las Vegas after a woman was grazed by a bullet fired outside her valley apartment. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident in northeast Las Vegas after a woman was grazed by a bullet fired outside her valley apartment. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident in northeast Las Vegas after a woman was grazed by a bullet fired outside her valley apartment. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating Friday morning after a woman was grazed by a bullet fired outside her northeast valley apartment.

The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. at the Village Square apartments, 5025 Nellis Oasis Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

Several people reported hearing gunshots in the area, he said, including the woman who suffered a graze wound to her head.

She wasn’t hospitalized, and police believe she may have been an “unintended victim,” Alvarado said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

5025 Nellis Oasis Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada