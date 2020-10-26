58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Shootings

Woman injured in shooting at western Las Vegas apartments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2020 - 9:20 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was shot at a west valley apartment on Sunday night.

Lt. Brian Boxler said officers responded to the apartment complex, 8401 W. Charleston Blvd., around 7:10 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with nonlife-threatening injuries, Boxler said.

Detectives are investigating, and Boxler advised that people avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Without mask (but with glove) Michael Jackson is back
Without mask (but with glove) Michael Jackson is back
2
2 dead after passenger strikes woman riding bike in east Las Vegas
2 dead after passenger strikes woman riding bike in east Las Vegas
3
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
4
7 ways to make your Halloween pumpkin last longer
7 ways to make your Halloween pumpkin last longer
5
Strong winds buffeting Las Vegas Valley as cold front arrives
Strong winds buffeting Las Vegas Valley as cold front arrives
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST