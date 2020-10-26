Woman injured in shooting at western Las Vegas apartments
Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was shot at a west valley apartment on Sunday night.
Lt. Brian Boxler said officers responded to the apartment complex, 8401 W. Charleston Blvd., around 7:10 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with nonlife-threatening injuries, Boxler said.
Detectives are investigating, and Boxler advised that people avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.