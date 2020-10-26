Woman injured in shooting at western Las Vegas apartments

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was shot at a west valley apartment on Sunday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was shot at a west valley apartment on Sunday night.

Lt. Brian Boxler said officers responded to the apartment complex, 8401 W. Charleston Blvd., around 7:10 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with nonlife-threatening injuries, Boxler said.

Detectives are investigating, and Boxler advised that people avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

