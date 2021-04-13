Son of Oklahoma City bombing accomplice jailed again in Las Vegas

Joshua Nichols, 38, was booked on a warrant Monday at the Clark County Detention Center.

Joshua Nichols, accused of kidnapping, burglary and armed robbery, appears in Henderson Justice Court on May 13, 2020. Nichols is the son of Oklahoma City bomber Terry Nichols. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Joshua Nichols, right, accused of kidnapping, burglary and armed robbery, confers with his lawyer Robert Draskovich during his court hearing at Henderson Justice Court on May 13, 2020. Nichols is the son of Oklahoma City bomber Terry Nichols. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The son of Oklahoma City bombing accomplice Terry Nichols has been arrested again in the Las Vegas Valley.

Joshua Nichols, 38, was booked on a warrant Monday at the Clark County Detention Center. He is accused of cutting an electronic monitoring bracelet as he awaits trial on charges that he and another man kidnapped and robbed a jeweler in Henderson in February 2020.

The warrant states that Joshua Nichols “failed to comply with high-level electronic monitoring, having cut off the monitoring bracelet and (is) considered an escapee.”

Joshua Nichols’ father helped Timothy McVeigh build the bomb that killed 168 people at an Oklahoma City federal building in April 1995.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich said on Tuesday that “Josh is looking forward to the resolution of his case.”

The recent charges against Joshua Nichols stem from an encounter inside a vacant home on the 300 block of Milan Street in east Henderson.

A jeweler told police he was lured into the home by two men, identified as Joshua Nichols and George Moya, and a woman who has not been charged. Joshua Nichols is accused of robbing the man at gunpoint. Charges against Moya and Nichols are pending, according to District Court records.

On March 29, Las Vegas police notified a district judge that Joshua Nichols had fled as he awaited trial. Joshua Nichols, police said, cut his electronic monitoring bracelet. The device later was found on a street corner in Henderson.

“Due to Joshua Nichols cutting the ankle bracelet off and throwing it on the ground and not reporting to his house arrest officer of his whereabouts, he is considered an escapee,” police wrote to the judge, prompting the issuance of a warrant.

Joshua Nichols has multiple prior arrests in the valley. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to stealing a Yamaha motorcycle in Las Vegas and was given probation. His father is serving a life sentence for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. McVeigh was executed in 2001.

