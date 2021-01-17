Spring Valley violent crime, sex trafficking sting nets 20 arrests

Operation Shield resulted in seven felony and 13 misdemeanor arrests, according to police, who added that nine of those 20 arrests involved sex trafficking.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A multi-agency patrol of the Spring Valley area on Friday night netted more than 100 stops, as well as guns and drugs.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley Area Command, Clark County School District Police and Nevada Division of Parole and Probation patrolled the area in an operation to combat violent crime, according to a Facebook video posted by the Spring Valley Area Command on Friday night.

According to police:

Operation Shield resulted in seven felony and 13 misdemeanor arrests. Nine of those 20 arrests involved sex trafficking happening near Tropicana Avenue between Interstate 15 and South Decatur Boulevard.

Officers conducted 84 traffic stops and 21 pedestrian stops, resulting in the seizure of guns and “hard drugs,” police said. Officers also caught parole dodgers and people committing “fraud crimes.”

