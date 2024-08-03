1 shot, 2 stabbed at Summerlin casino

Two people were stabbed and one person was shot at a Summerlin casino early Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police are investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing at a Summerlin casino early Saturday.

Two people were stabbed and one person was shot around 1:22 a.m. at Red Rock Resort, 11000 W. Charleston Blvd., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

All three people were transported to University Medical Center, and two are in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.