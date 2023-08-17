‘Beef over money’: Man stabbed over 30 times in downtown lot, police say

A man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of stabbing a man “30 to 40 times” in a downtown Las Vegas parking lot, according to a Metro arrest report.

Dylan Ihmels (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of stabbing a man “30 to 40 times” in a downtown Las Vegas parking lot, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

A witness told police that she watched a man, later identified by police as 25-year-old Dylan Ihmels, get into an argument with her friend as they were returning to their car parked near Main Street Station.

The argument escalated into a physical fight, where both Ihmels and the man fought each other to the ground. Ihmels pulled out a small knife and stabbed the man multiple times, the witness told police.

Ihmels later told a police officer that the reason why the fight had occurred was “beef over money,” the report said.

Both Ihmels and the man stabbed were taken to University Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. The man had stab wounds in both of his arms and about six large stab wounds in his abdomen that required officers to apply a chest seal and two tourniquets for each arm, police said.

Ihmels is facing an attempted murder charge. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.