‘Everybody got underneath the tables’: 2 stabbed, 1 shot at Summerlin casino

Police are investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin.

Police are investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing at Red Rock Resort on Aug. 3, 2024.

Police are investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing at a Summerlin casino early Saturday.

Two people were stabbed and one person was shot around 1:22 a.m. at Red Rock Resort, 11000 W. Charleston Blvd., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

All three people were transported to University Medical Center, and two are in critical condition.

Andrew Rothbart, a 48-year-old local who was at Red Rock Resort on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning, said that many of the people he spoke with, particularly employees, were traumatized by the incident.

“Everybody got underneath the tables,” Rothbart said. He had attended a country concert that evening and spent some time in the resort’s Rouge Room.

When he was leaving the Rouge Room at around 1 a.m., Rothbart saw security rushing in. When he was waiting for them to come back out, he heard a loud bang. He turned the corner towards the Lucky Penny Diner, he said, and saw an individual lying on the ground.

A semicircle of police and security guards surrounded the individual, Rothbart explained. He said that because of this heavy security presence he didn’t feel unsafe.

From speaking with people, Rothbart said he learned that the individual had stabbed two security guards and a third security guard shot the individual.

He did not see what condition the two security guards appeared to be in. “People were kind of in shock,” he said.

“Other than roping off that area it was kind of business as usual,” Rothbart said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no threat to the public at this time.