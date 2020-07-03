Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Las Vegas business

Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing Friday night behind the Las Vegas Strip that left one man in the hospital.

Richard Romero, 22. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing Friday night behind the Las Vegas Strip that left one man in the hospital.

Richard Romero, 22, was arrested and charged with battery after police said he stabbed an employee at his father’s shop with a machete before running away, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Juan Ruiz was taken to University Medical Center trauma center after police believe he was stabbed in his arm and chest around 11:30 p.m. while working a forklift at a shop at 3120 Sirius Ave., near South Valley View Boulevard, according to the arrest report.

The shop owner told police that Romero is his son and he has frequently had to call the police because “his son has been on drugs and has been a nuisance around the shop,” the report said.

Romero told police that he and Ruiz fought and that a machete “was involved,” according to the report.

Romero was charged with battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. He was released under the condition that he avoid 3120 Sirius Ave. and have no contact with the victim. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 26.

