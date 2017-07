Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing Thursday morning in the northeast valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded about 3:50 a.m. to the 3300 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near East Cheyenne Avenue, for a domestic violence call, Metro Lt. Greg Munson said.

A man was stabbed and hospitalized. He is expected to survive his injury.

The man stabbed knew his assailant, Munson said.

