Man dies after being stabbed on walking trail

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2024 - 12:29 pm
 

A man died early Saturday morning after being stabbed in the east valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they found the man suffering from a stab wound near a walking trail in the 2600 block of South Lamb Boulevard around 12:52 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

