Man arrested in fatal stabbing near walking trail

A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in the east valley last month.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 46-year-old Elvis Ruvalcaba on Friday after Joseph Benavente, 34, was found dead near a walking trail on May 25.

Police said they found Benavente suffering from a stab wound in the 2600 block of South Lamb Boulevard around 12:52 a.m. Benavente was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruvalcaba was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.