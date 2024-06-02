92°F
Homicides

Man arrested in fatal stabbing near walking trail

Elvis Ruvalcaba (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2024 - 10:45 am
 

A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in the east valley last month.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 46-year-old Elvis Ruvalcaba on Friday after Joseph Benavente, 34, was found dead near a walking trail on May 25.

Police said they found Benavente suffering from a stab wound in the 2600 block of South Lamb Boulevard around 12:52 a.m. Benavente was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruvalcaba was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

