Coroner IDs two victims killed in separate homicides

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified victims in two separate Las Vegas homicides last week.

Joseph Benavente, 34, was found dead early Saturday near a walking trail in the 2600 block of South Lamb Boulevard near Sahara Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two days earlier, three people were shot in the 7300 block of Nautical Stone Court, near Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive, Las Vegas police said.

The coroner’s office said Geraldo Rodriguez-Martinez, 37, died from a gunshot wound.

Police said the other man and a woman suffered wounds not deemed life-threatening.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a dispute among roommates.

The alleged shooter, who hasn’t been publicly identified by police, was questioned. It wasn’t immediately clear if he’s facing criminal charges.

