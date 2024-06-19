Man stabbed to death after bystanders help screaming woman, police say

Several witnesses told police the man may have been sexually assaulting the woman when he was attacked.

Crime scene tape surrounds the area where Metropolitan police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and Laurel Avenue on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Detectives are investigating a homicide in the east Las Vegas Valley after a man in his 50s was fatally stabbed, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to reports of the stabbing at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, just south of East Charleston Blvd.

As officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim in a back alley. He began receiving medical treatment before being transported to the University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Lt. Johansson said that several witnesses said that the man may have been committing sexual assault when he was attacked. The alleged victim, a woman in her 30s, also told police he had assaulted her in a shed at the back of a nearby dirt lot.

“A group of citizens who overheard the female screaming ran to her aid,” Johansson said. “That’s when he was stabbed.”

The group of people then fled the scene, he said, while the man ran to the alley where he was found injured by police.

Detectives are taking steps to identify the suspects, including reviewing surveillance footage.

“This is still a pretty fluid investigation,” Johansson said. He urged anyone within the community with information about this investigation to reach out to the LVPD homicide section or Crimestoppers of Nevada.

