Man’s fatal stabbing near UNLV stemmed from fight over vodka

A dispute between two homeless men over the liquor led to the deadly attack, according to a Las Vegas police report.

Aaron Park (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The scene of a fatal stabbing near the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, on Friday, July 21, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Aaron Park, a 39-year-old homeless man, was drinking vodka outside the 99 Cents Only store at 1325 E. Flamingo Road when another homeless man, Ronald Anderson, approached, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Surveillance footage from a nearby marijuana dispensary captured the fight occurring about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Metro Department Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Anderson tried to “bully his way into some of the vodka,” and they got into an argument, though no punches were thrown, Park told police. He said he then stabbed Anderson in the right side of the neck, police said.

After stabbing Anderson, Park casually grabbed his backpack and walked southbound in the strip mall parking lot, according to the arrest report.

Park was taken into custody when police arrived and was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of vagrancy and open murder with a deadly weapon.

Anderson was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Metro said.

