Stabbings

Police dog attacked in line of duty released from hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2023 - 6:41 am
 
K-9 Diko, a police dog stabbed multiple times during an arrest attempt on July 24, 2023, has be ...
K-9 Diko, a police dog stabbed multiple times during an arrest attempt on July 24, 2023, has been released from an animal hospital. (Metropolitan Police Department via X, formerly known as Twitter)

A police dog stabbed multiple times during an arrest attempt more than a week ago has been released from the animal hospital.

K-9 Diko was trying to help apprehend Ezekiel Barnes, 30, a suspect in a stabbing on July 24 on the 3900 block of Cambridge Street, near Maryland Parkway. Barnes, inside a vehicle, stabbed Diko multiple times and police used other low lethal options to arrest Barnes.

“K9 Diko has been released from the animal hospital and is now back home with his partner!” a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department read. “As you can see, he is still healing after the stabbing incident last week.

“Diko will be reevaluated in the coming weeks before he’s cleared back to duty.”

In October, Diko helped police arrest 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, who is accused of fatally shooting Officer Truong Thai.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

