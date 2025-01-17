Woman stabbed, man found dead in southeast Las Vegas Valley

A man was found dead after a barricade situation Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley in which a woman was found with stab wounds.

Police responded just after 2:10 a.m. to the 3100 block of Tarpon Drive, near East Hacienda Avenue and McLeod Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Officers found the victim, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. They also learned the suspect went into a nearby apartment.

Officers attempted to make contact with the individual, but he refused to comply, police said. SWAT and crisis negotiators responded. SWAT made entry and found the man deceased from self-inflicted wounds.

The public is asked to avoid the area as it remains an ongoing investigation.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

