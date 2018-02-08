Standoff in northwest Las Vegas ends with police officer in custody

A recently indicted Las Vegas police officer was taken into custody early Thursday after an hourslong standoff with police just northwest of the valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department and its SWAT unit are helping North Las Vegas police investigate an incident in the area of Corn Creek on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A recently indicted Las Vegas police officer was taken into custody early Thursday after an hourslong standoff with police in the northwest valley.

Police responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a suicidal man barricaded near Corn Creek, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

North Las Vegas police said Metro officer Bret Theil, 38, was taken into custody about 5:30 a.m. Thiel was hospitalized and is expected to be booked Thursday, police said.

Metro’s SWAT unit was initially called to help North Las Vegas police with the incident, Gordon said. North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt later said Metro took the lead on the incident.

Theil was indicted Wednesday on more than two dozen kidnapping and sexual assault charges involving a child. A Metro spokeswoman said Wednesday that Theil was expected to be relieved of duty without pay.

The department veteran faces six counts of first-degree kidnapping, five counts of lewdness with a child under 14, six counts of sexual assault with a minor under 14, four counts of sexual assault with a minor under 16, four counts of sexual assault and two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

