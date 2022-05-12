Statue stolen from Girl Scouts in Las Vegas has been found

Las Vegas police have recovered the bronze statue that was stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada.

Two thieves stole a cherished statue, which sat in front of the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada office, over the weekend in Las Vegas. (Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

“Our statue was found,” Girl Scouts spokeswoman Aimee Romero said in a text message on Thursday.

The statue, called “In Grace,” was designed to symbolize the need for Girl Scouts to live their lives with honor and dignity. But thieves swiped it in the dead of night on Saturday from the organization’s headquarters at 2941 E. Harris Ave.

Police were expected to release more details about the statue’s recovery at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We cannot say enough about the amazing investigative team at Downtown Area Command and their tireless work to recover our stolen bronze statue,” Kimberly Trueba, CEO of the Girl Scouts, said in an email. “LVMPD demonstrates to Girl Scouts and young people throughout the valley that hard work and perseverance pays off. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the entire team of detectives, are excellent role models for youth in our community.”

The 2003 statue is by artist J.R. Eason and has an estimated value of $20,000.

“To be in grace is to be at peace within; To realize this blessing is a gift from Him,” a sign in front of the statue read.

The Girl Scouts said the theft was carried out by two men in a dark blue or black sedan. The crime was captured on video surveillance. It was not immediately clear Thursday if any arrests had been made.

