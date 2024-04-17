72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Stolen Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle involved in crash

A Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle was stolen Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. It woun ...
A Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle was stolen Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. It wound up involved in a two-vehicle crash near Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road in North Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Ashley Prince and Dennis Prince. (Courtesy)
RJ files motion to access Family Court case tied to Summerlin shooting
Timothy McCracken, left, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a fent ...
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced pill that led to fatal overdose
Video shows theft of over $4K worth of pickleball equipment from Las Vegas store
‘He’s one of a kind’: Slain lawyer Dennis Prince remembered in packed funeral service
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2024 - 7:40 am
 

A stolen Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle was involved Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas. A suspect in the theft has been taken into custody.

The incident began around 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle was taken from the 400 block of Fremont Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The crash occurred in the area of Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road.

Some minor injuries have been reported. Police ask commuters to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Pedestrian killed, driver in custody after North Las Vegas crash
recommend 2
2 brothers arrested in connection with Henderson LDS church blast
recommend 3
$500K taken from business over 5-year period, police say
recommend 4
Bicyclist dies weeks after being hit by car in east Las Vegas Valley
recommend 5
Fatal crash shuts down northbound US 95 north of Las Vegas Valley
recommend 6
2 sought in robbery, assault at west Las Vegas Valley business