Stolen Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle involved in crash
A suspect in the theft has been taken into custody.
A stolen Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle was involved Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas. A suspect in the theft has been taken into custody.
The incident began around 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle was taken from the 400 block of Fremont Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The crash occurred in the area of Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road.
Some minor injuries have been reported. Police ask commuters to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.