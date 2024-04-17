Stolen Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle involved in crash

A suspect in the theft has been taken into custody.

A Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle was stolen Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. It wound up involved in a two-vehicle crash near Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road in North Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A stolen Las Vegas Fire Department vehicle was involved Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas. A suspect in the theft has been taken into custody.

The incident began around 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle was taken from the 400 block of Fremont Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The crash occurred in the area of Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road.

Some minor injuries have been reported. Police ask commuters to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

