Substitute teacher arrested after showing knife to student, police say

A former Clark County School District substitute teacher was arrested after pulling a knife out of his bag to show a student, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Aaron Bronley (Clark County School District Police Department)

A former Clark County School District substitute teacher was arrested after pulling a knife out of his bag to show a student, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Aaron Bronley, 22, was arrested Thursday and faces two gross misdemeanor charges related to possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.

School police responded to Shadow Ridge high school and were told by the assistant principal that Bronley had pulled out a knife in class, according to the report. Bronley initially told police he had a knife in his bag and pulled out a “large knife that was in a black holder” as well as a smaller pocket knife.

He was not initially arrested. According to the report, investigators later determined that the knife constituted dangerous property and took Bronley into custody at his residence.

He told police he was having a conversation with a student about “alligators” and pulled out the knife to show the student after knives were mentioned in the conversation. He did not realize other students were watching, according to the report.

School police Lt. Bryan Zink said Bronley had been a substitute with the district since February and has been removed from the district’s substitute pool.

Bronley posted bail and is due in court on June 2, court records show.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.