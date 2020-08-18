Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run last month in Las Vegas

A 23-year-old man suspected in a late July hit-and-run crash that left a 43-year-old woman dead surrendered to police on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on North Decatur Boulevard near West Washington Avenue on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on North Decatur Boulevard near West Washington Avenue on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 23-year-old man suspected in a late July hit-and-run crash that left a 43-year-old woman dead surrendered to Las Vegas police on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Jacob Lainez is the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that happened about 4:20 a.m. July 30 at Decatur and Carmen boulevards, north of Washington Avenue, police said.

The crash killed 43-year-old Latoya Lampkin, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Lainez has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or significant bodily harm, both felonies, court records show.

Police said Lainez was driving a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner on southbound Decatur when he crashed into a 2004 Hyundai Elantra crossing the southbound lanes. Lainez is suspected of running from the scene without helping Lampkin or calling police.

When medical personnel arrived, Lampkin was “beyond medical intervention” and died at the scene, Metro said.

A 23-year-old Las Vegas man who was a passenger in the Toyota was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, and he was cooperative with investigators, police said.

After surrendering himself Tuesday, Lainez was released from custody on high-level electronic monitoring, court records show. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.